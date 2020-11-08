Known as "Perfect Patty" to her siblings, Patricia Barbieri was the epitome of perfect in the eyes of those who knew her. Perfect in the way she cared for her family, perfect in the selflessness she exuded, and perfect in being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She never asked or wanted for much, she was content if her loved ones were happy. Her recent happiest moments involved spending time with her granddaughters, Olivia and Savannah. Her favorite place to spend time was at her family vacation home in New Hampshire. This second home to Patty was built by her father, where she could float in the water by day, and relax on the deck by night all while creating endless memories with her family. It is her quiet strength she will always be remembered for. Until the day she died, she carried the world on her shoulders so her loved ones would not have to. To those who have crossed Patty's path, know you have encountered an angel on Earth, a woman with a heart of gold, a woman with a fight and strength that will forever go unmatched. Patty was predeceased by her mother and father, Barbara and John Hurst. Resting peacefully now, she will continue to watch over her husband of 42 years, Chris, her daughter Jennifer and husband Rob, her daughter Allison, her daughter Jessica and husband Jerome along with their two children, Patty's grandchildren, Olivia and Savannah. She will be deeply missed by all her siblings and their spouses; her sister Kathy and husband John, her sister Sheila and husband Mike, her sister Elizabeth and husband Richard, her sister Debbie and her brother John, along with her nieces, nephews and friends. We are all perfectly proud to have been blessed with Patty's presence and will continue to keep her alive in our hearts and our memories. Family and friends may call at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center St. Manchester on Monday, November 9th from 3:00-7:00 pm. Funeral service will be held at funeral home Monday evening at 7:00 p.m. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
