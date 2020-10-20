Sister Patricia Brewer, formerly known as Sister Marie Christopher, died peacefully at St. Mary Home in West Hartford on October 17, 2020. She was born in Hartford, CT on August 8, 1927. Sister was the daughter of William and Genevieve A. Brewer. She was received into the Sisters of Mercy on June 23, 1952 and professed her Perpetual vows on August 17, 1954. Sister Pat taught at Saint Joseph Cathedral High School and South Catholic High School before continuing with her higher education at Boston College and the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, where she earned a Ph.D. in Folklore and Folklife. She was the consummate learner and advocate for the less fortunate. Sister Pat did post doctoral work at Yale, the University of Illinois, Trinity College, and the Catholic University of Puerto Rico. In 1985 she was appointed Director of the Office of Field Education at Holy Apostles College and Seminary in Cromwell. A lifelong learner, she completed several non-degree studies and study grants that allowed her to travel extensively in and out of the country. She became an Assistant Professor of English at what is now known as the University of St. Joseph in West Hartford before being appointed Coordinator of the Connecticut Catholic Conference. Always an advocate for the poor and disenfranchised, she collaborated with two other Sisters, one from the Sisters of St. Joseph of Chambery and one from the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, to found Trust House in the Charter Oak-Sheldon neighborhood of Hartford. The focus was to empower women and children in many areas of their lives. In addition to her active ministries, Sister Pat authored several publications and research presentations including "Frances Warde and the First Sisters of Mercy" in 1960. In her later years at St. Mary Home, Sister Pat exhibited optimism and cheerfulness. It was a pleasure to visit with her because her smile and laugh would always make you feel better. Sister is survived by her brother Edward, his wife Carol and twenty-seven nieces and nephews, who were very special to her. She is also survived by her good friend Kathy Swift and her Sisters in Community. She was predeceased by her siblings, John, Mary, Raymond, Donald, William, and her best friend, Sister Grace Mannion, RSM. with whom she loved to bake chocolate chip cookies. Sister Pat loved her family and friends deeply. She always took the time to listen and made you feel like you were the most important person in the room. Her love for life was contagious. The Sisters of Mercy wish to express their deepest gratitude to the nurses and staff on the Baggot Street unit at St. Mary Home for their loving and compassionate care. Funeral arrangements will be conducted by Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home, West Hartford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 22 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 872 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, CT. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, West Hartford. All Covid-19 protocols will be followed. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, 25 Prescott Street, West Hartford, CT 06110-2335. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com