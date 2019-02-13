Patricia (Carrier) Calvo, 71, of Coventry, beloved wife of the late Paul Domenic Calvo died peacefully on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Hartford, CT, on May 28, 1947, daughter of the late Noel and Laura (Hebert) Carrier. She grew up in Manchester, CT. Patricia married the love of her life, Paul D. Calvo in 1968 and together they lived in Manchester and Coventry. Patricia was a wonderful cook and loved to gather her family around the dinner table. She enjoyed painting, drawing, knitting, gardening and had worked as a hairdresser in her younger years. She had a special place in her heart for animals. She also enjoyed trips to the Casino. A kind, caring, loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend to many she will be dearly missed. She leaves her children, Laura Calvo of Coventry, Nicholas Calvo of Manchester, Gianni Calvo of Coventry, and Noella Calvo and her fiancé Matthew Dombrowski of Willington; her brother, Thomas Carrier and his wife Angela of Bolton; her sister, Linda Harding and her husband Michael of Clayton, CA; and 9 grandchildren, Kyle, Gianna, Troy, Sofia, Corrado, Dominic, Paul, Mason, and Thomas. She also leaves her best friend Roxy. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her daughter-in-law Darcy Colangelo. Her family will receive friends on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 5-8 p.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: Dementia Society of America P.O. Box 600 Doylestown, PA 18901. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary