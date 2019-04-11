Patricia Carlson, 66, of Higganum, beloved wife of Mark Carlson, passed away Tuesday April 9, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born in Hartford, daughter of Donald and Verna (Nichols) Crowley. She worked for many years at the Department of Motor Vehicles. Patricia enjoyed the beach, especially the summers in Rhode Island and her Caribbean vacations with her husband. She loved her animals and was an avid gardener, but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her husband Mark, Patricia is survived by her sons, Michael Barrett and his wife Diane of Marlborough, Erik Carlson and his wife Kristy of West Islip, NY; daughter, Rebecca Barrett Geissler and her husband Peter of Higganum; sisters, Donna Crowley Johnson, Deborah Hollis, Jennifer Crowley Seamon; grandchildren, Cody, Casey, Camden and Caroline Barrett, Jamie and Emma Carlson, Ella and Ava Geissler; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Donald and George Crowley, James Reid Hollis and step mother, Genevieve Rizzie Crowley. Graveside services will be held on Saturday (April 13th) at 11 a.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Park, 580 Elm St., Rocky Hill. Calling hours will be held on Friday (April 12th) from 5 to 8 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St. Middletown. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary