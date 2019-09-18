Home

Avalon Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services
691 College Hwy
Southwick, MA 01077
413-569-0571
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Avalon Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services
691 College Hwy
Southwick, MA 01077
View Map
Patricia Celeste DeGray


1951 - 2019
Patricia C. DeGray, 68, passed away on September 4, 2019. She leaves her sons Joel Navaroli and Zakery DeGray, 3 grandchildren: Christian, Noah, and Jillian, along with other family members and friends. Family and friends are invited to gather from 11 AM – 1 PM on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Avalon Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services, LLC, 691 College Hwy., Southwick, MA. Please come in casual dress. A celebration luncheon will follow. To express condolences and for additional information visit www.avaloncelebrations.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 18, 2019
