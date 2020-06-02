Patricia Choquette
At the age of 96, Patricia (Phillips) Choquette of Hampden, MA has passed away due to complications of COVID-19. Patricia was predeceased by her husband Norman. She leaves behind her children Ann Driscoll, (former husband Joseph), Roger (Janice), Richard (Naomi), Robert (Mary-Ann), her caretaker John (Lynn), David (Diane) and Peter (Suzanne). She also leaves behind her brother John, sister-in-laws Margaret Phillips and Carol Mooney along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family wishes that you make any donations to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Heart Association. For more complete information, please visit Hafey Funeral Home at hafeyfuneralservice.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 2, 2020.
