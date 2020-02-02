Home

Patricia D. Adams


1927 - 2020
Patricia D. Adams Obituary
Patricia D. Adams, 92, of Hartford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 30, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Ralph M. Adams for 64 years. Born in Chicago, IL on September 1, 1927, she was a longtime Hartford resident. Prior to her retirement, Patricia was a dark room technician with Hartford Radiology. Left to honor and cherish her memory are her daughter Sheryll Elwood and her husband Thomas of Newington, her two grandchildren, Jenifer Haberski and her husband Jason, Michael Elwood and his wife Alison, her five great grandchildren, Anna and William Haberski and Leah, Alexander, & Madison Elwood, a sister Pene Castor of Crown Point, IN and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services are under the direction of Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial and are at the convenience of her family. Memorial donations may be made to the National Braille Press, 88 Saint Stevens St., Boston, MA 02115 or to CRIS, CT Reading Information System, 315 Windsor Ave., Windsor, CT 06095. To share a memory or words of comfort with Patricia's family, please visit us at www.duksa.net
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 2, 2020
