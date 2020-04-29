|
|
Patricia "Pat" D. Field, 72, of Tolland, CT, passed away at her home on Friday, April 24, 2020. She was the loving wife and best friend of Dennis R. Field for 46 years who preceded her in death in 2014. Pat was born in Newport, VT on December 16, 1947, daughter of the late Patrice and Claudie (Cote) Veilleux. She worked in the automotive industry at Ray Seraphin Ford in Rockville, CT and Backus Motors in Stafford Springs, CT for many years. Pat had a creative spirit and a giving soul. Whether she was wrapping the perfect gift, cooking for a crowd or scrapbooking for family and friends, her hands were rarely still. She enjoyed crafting, trips to the casino and spending time with family. Above all else she was happiest when she was with her boys. She is survived by her two sons, Kevin R. Field and his companion Meli Currie of Boston, MA, and Marc R. Field and his companion Rachel Rissler of Burlington, NC; her siblings, Theresa Murphy and her husband George of New Hampshire, Gaytan Veilleux and his wife Linda of Vermont, and Richard and Donald Veilleux of Vermont; in-laws, Emmanuel and Shirley Field, Leonard and Sally Field, and Reginald and Theresa Field, all of New Hampshire; and many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 11 A.M. at South Cemetery, 299 Cider Mill Rd., Tolland, CT. In support of front line workers, memorial donations can be made in Pat's name to the Saint Francis Foundation, 95 Woodland Street, 2nd Floor, Hartford, CT 06105. Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, CT, has care of the arrangements. To leave a condolence online for the family, or for directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 29, 2020