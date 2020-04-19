|
Patricia "Patty" D'Appollonio Glass, 64, of Newington, passed away peacefully at Hartford Hospital on April 12, 2020, after a heroic ten-year battle with cancer. Patty was born on November 11, 1955 in Hartford, the daughter of Vincenza (Davia) and the late Pasqualino D'Appollonio of Wethersfield. She graduated from Wethersfield High School in 1974. She worked at Aetna in Hartford where she spent a 25-year career and met her husband, Robert "Bob" Anderson Glass, III. They made their home in Newington. After leaving Aetna, Patty spent time at home raising her son and volunteering her time for his school activities. She later rejoined the workforce working in the office at Professional Mechanical Contractors in Newington and then spent several years as a Financial Coordinator for Dr. Elena Lee Ritoli Orthodontics in West Hartford before retiring in 2018. Patty was a member of St. Mary's Church in Newington. She was an avid and exceptional baker, making beautiful cakes for family and friends for birthdays, weddings and other special occasions. Patty was a kind and loving soul who fought valiantly, never complaining and never losing her sense of humor throughout her battle with cancer. Besides her husband of 31 years, she leaves her son Andrew James Glass and his wife Christine of Newington, her mother Vincenza D'Appollonio of Wethersfield, her sister Nancy Andrews and brother-in-law Daniel of Wethersfield, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Tom and Debbie Glass of Simsbury, and sister-in-law Bonnie Allen of Newington. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, family and friends in the U.S. , Australia and Italy, who are all heartbroken with her passing and will miss her dearly. Patty was predeceased by her father, Pasqualino D'Appollonio and a sister Maria Zappulla. Her family will be forever grateful to the doctors, physician's assistants and nurses who provided care to Patty here in Connecticut and at Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. We would especially like to give our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Patricia DeFusco who was a guiding light to Patty throughout her battle. Due to the current coronavirus concerns, a celebration of Patty's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the Helen and Harry Gray Cancer Center, Hartford Hospital, Dept. of Philanthropy, P. O. Box 5037, Hartford, CT 06102. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is serving the family. To share a memory, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020