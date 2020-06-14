Patricia E. Dadi
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia E. Dadi, 76, of West Hartford, CT died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at home. Patricia was born in Philadelphia, PA and was the daughter of the late Michael and Margaret McKenna. She worked at Waunaker in Philadelphia, PA then as a manager of different departments at G. Fox in Hartford and Filene's in Westfarms Mall for ten years and afterwards as an administrative secretary for Total Design/Dadi Associates for several years. Patricia is survived by her beloved husband Ahmed Dadi of West Hartford, CT, her four sisters Dorothy Brown of Philadelphia, PA, Kathy Grout and her husband John of Eden, MD, Louise Williams and her husband John and Madelyne Donahue all of Annapolis, MD as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral rites for Patricia will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 782 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, CT. Committal service and final resting place will be in Fairview Cemetery, 200 Whitman Ave., West Hartford, CT. There are no calling hours. Service of Comfort and Compassion provided by the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. To extend condolences to the Dadi family or to share a memory of Patricia, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Funeral
10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
764 Farmington Avenue
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-9006
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved