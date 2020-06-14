Patricia E. Dadi, 76, of West Hartford, CT died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at home. Patricia was born in Philadelphia, PA and was the daughter of the late Michael and Margaret McKenna. She worked at Waunaker in Philadelphia, PA then as a manager of different departments at G. Fox in Hartford and Filene's in Westfarms Mall for ten years and afterwards as an administrative secretary for Total Design/Dadi Associates for several years. Patricia is survived by her beloved husband Ahmed Dadi of West Hartford, CT, her four sisters Dorothy Brown of Philadelphia, PA, Kathy Grout and her husband John of Eden, MD, Louise Williams and her husband John and Madelyne Donahue all of Annapolis, MD as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral rites for Patricia will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 782 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, CT. Committal service and final resting place will be in Fairview Cemetery, 200 Whitman Ave., West Hartford, CT. There are no calling hours. Service of Comfort and Compassion provided by the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. To extend condolences to the Dadi family or to share a memory of Patricia, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.