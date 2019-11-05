Home

Hallett Funeral Home
273 Station Avenue
South Yarmouth, MA 02664
(508) 398-2285
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hallett Funeral Home
273 Station Avenue
South Yarmouth, MA 02664
View Map
Patricia E. Mucha Obituary
MUCHA – Patricia E. (Bianco) 75 of South Yarmouth, MA died at her home Sunday November 3, 2019. She was the loving wife of Joseph J. Mucha, Jr. They had been married for 53 years. Born, raised and educated in New Britain, CT, Patricia was the daughter of the late Salvatore M. and Catherine I. (Flanagan) Bianco. For over 20 years Patricia was employed by CVS Pharmacy as a Pharmacy Technician. Patricia loved traveling, camping, gardening and wildlife. She especially loved spending time with her family and friends. She loved life. In addition to her husband, Patricia is survived by two sons, Keith Mucha of West Yarmouth, MA and Brian Mucha and his wife, Linda of Dennis, MA; two daughters, Maureen Munroe and her husband, David of West Yarmouth, and JenniferJo Bassett of South Dennis; Arthur St. Pierre; son in-law, Jeffrey Bassett; two grandchildren, Adam James and Dylan Joseph Bassett; two brothers, Richard Bianco of Centerville, MA and Robert Bianco of South Dennis; her beloved dog, "Puppy"; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by three brothers, Michael, Thomas and Donald Bianco. Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday November 6 in the Hallett Funeral Home, 273 Station Ave., South Yarmouth, MA. Interment will be private. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942. www.hallettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 5, 2019
