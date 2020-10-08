Patricia Eileen "Pat" (Gorman) Huyghebaert, 84, of Collinsville, loving wife of the late Emil "Huygie" J. Huyghebaert, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at McLean in Simsbury. Born May 13, 1936 in Paterson, NJ, Patricia was the daughter and only child of the late Thomas and Ethel (Huyler) Gorman. Raised in Paterson, NJ until moving to Totowa, NJ in 1947, she attended Passaic Valley High school class of 1953. In her senior year, Pat was the president of the Girls Athletic Association and received the Sportsmanship Award. After high school Pat attended William Patterson University and graduated with honors in the class of 1957 with a Bachelors of Education. Two days after her college graduation, Pat married her high school sweetheart Emil J. Huyghebaert on June 15, 1957. Together, they spent time in New Jersey, Ohio, and Michigan before settling down in Collinsville, CT in 1960. There, she and Emil raised their four children on Freedom Drive. After her youngest started school, Pat would begin her teaching career in the Canton school system where she would teach elementary education for twenty years (1976-1996). During this time Pat would complete her six year and Masters of Education from Saint Joseph. Pat was an active member of St. Patrick's Church in Collinsville. Pat was an avid reader, sewer and crafter. She enjoyed listening to Irish music, gardening and spending time with her family. One of Pat's favorite places was the Jersey shore, where she delighted in spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren. She began going "down the shore" as a young child with her parents for summer vacations and continued this tradition with her own children and later her grandchildren. Eventually, Pat and Emil would split their retirement years, between Collinsville, CT and South Seaside Park, NJ. Over the years, Pat made many friends at the shore. She is survived by her sons, Emil J.B. Huyghebaert of New Hartford, Thomas Huyghebaert and his wife Gaylynn of South Roylaton, VT and John Huyghebaert of Collinsville, CT; her daughter, Sue Ellen Boyer and her husband Stephen of Barnegat, NJ; her grandchildren, Jessica Huyghebaert, Kelsey Huyghebaert and wife Anneke, Avery Boyer, Sydney Boyer and Remi Huyghebaert and a great grandchild, Fenner Huyghebaert. The family would like to thank Arden Courts of Avon, McLean Hospice Care, Jim Keane, and Terry Schrijn for the wonderful care and support they gave to Pat in her tenacious battle with Alzheimer's disease. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Church in Collinsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 200 Executive Blvd, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. The Vincent Funeral Home of Canton is caring for the arrangements. The Huyghebaert family would greatly appreciate Pat's friends, coworkers, and past students to visit the "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
and share stories and memories.