Patricia Elaine Lesiw, of Seymour, the beloved wife of 63 years of Rev. Russell Lesiw, entered into rest peacefully at her home on Monday, October 12, 2020. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, sister and brothers. Due to COVID-19, all services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. To see the full obituary or leave online condolences, please visit www.millerwardfuneralhome.com