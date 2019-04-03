Patricia (Hynes) Coleman, 82, of East Hampton, formerly of Killingworth and Haddam, wife of the late Robert N. Coleman, died Monday after a courageous battle with cancer at Middlesex Health Clinic, Marlborough. She was born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Francis J. and Agnes (Powell) Hynes. After raising her family, Pat went back to school earning her Bachelor and Master degrees in Library Science from Central CT University. She put her degrees to use working as a media coordinator and librarian for Burr Elementary School and later with Brainard Library. Pat was an avid reader and loved family game nights and playing cards. She also taught catechism at St. Peter Church.Patricia is survived by two sons and two daughters, Robert P. Coleman and his wife Terri of Middletown, Thomas P. Coleman and his wife Wendy of Salisbury, NC, Lauren Marica and her husband Jeffrey of Jacksonville, NC, and Mary Gould and her husband Donald of East Hampton, twelve grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren (one on the way) and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Michael Coleman, a sister, Ellen Bisaillon, and a brother Robert Hynes. A Funeral Liturgy will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter Church, Higganum. Burial will be held at Burr District Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St. Middletown. Memorial contributions may be made to Brainerd Memorial Library 920 Saybrook Road Haddam, CT 06438. Biega Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary