Patricia Hardcastle, 64, of Fort Lauderdale, FL, passed away unexpectedly April 6, 2019. The daughter of Dennis and Lorraine Langevin Hardcastle, she was born in New York. Patricia was a South Florida resident for 12 years, coming from Hartford, CT. Those who will cherish her memory are her husband, Stewart Tetreault; son, Evan Tetreault; daughter, Morgan Hilyard; step-son, Matthew Tetreault; brothers, Dan Hardcastle and Terrance Hardcastle; sisters, Lynn Hardcastle and Jennifer Knaus, her father, Dennis Hardcastle; grandchildren, Rhaedyn Evans, Jack Tetreault and Max Tetreault. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lorraine Langevin and her step mother, Jean Hardcastle.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 14, 2019