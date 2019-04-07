Home

Patricia (Powers) Healy, 89, of Avon, beloved wife of the late Dennison F. Healy, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at River Ridge of Avon. She was born May 23, 1929 in Derby, CT, daughter of the late David and Phoebe Powers. Mrs. Healy was employed at McLean in Simsbury in accounts payable for many years. She is survived by a sister-in-law, Shirley Spencer and many nieces and nephews. There are no calling hours and services will be private. Please visit Mrs. Healy's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 7, 2019
