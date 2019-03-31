Home

Patricia (Bergemann) Hill, 80, of Durham, wife of the late George Ray Hill, Jr. died Sunday March 24, 2019 at her home. Pat was born in Washington, Connecticut, daughter of the late Lyman and Lillie (Swett) Bergemann. Prior to her retirement, Pat was employed as an assembler with Pratt and Whitney Aircraft in Middletown. Pat is survived by her son, George Ray Hill, III and his wife Brenda of New Britain, grandchildren, Daniel Hill and Tanya, Jonathan Hill and Ashley, Shawn Struckes, Anthony Pandolfini, four great grandchildren, Orianna, Izayah, Mya, Bradley, a sister, Judy Geregg of Kent, several nieces and nephews as well as two loving neighbors and great friends, Lisa Pandolfini and Paul Melluzzo. She was predeceased by a sister, Joan Killian, two brothers Guy and David Bergemann. Funeral services will be held Wednesday April 3rd at 7 p.m. Friends may gather prior to the service from 5 to 7 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home 3 Silver Street, Middletown. Memorial Contributions may be sent to Durham Ambulance Corp, P.O. Box 207, Durham, CT 06422 or Durham Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 154, Durham, CT 06422. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 31, 2019
