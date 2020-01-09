Hartford Courant Obituaries
Our beloved mother Patricia (Duffy) Hogard passed from this life on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She is once again with the love of her life, Alvin R. Hogard, her beloved husband who she was all too soon parted from some 48 years ago. Pat was born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of the late Martin and Helen (Johnston) Duffy. She was predeceased by her sisters, Frances Ronan, Helen Grupinski, and her brother Anthony Duffy. She leaves her cherished and adored children; daughter Terry Andrews and husband Bill, her son Gary Hogard and wife Christine and her daughter Tricia Spence and husband Jeffrey; her seven much loved grandchildren who added so much joy to her life; Colleen, Billy and Kerry Andrews, Haley and Alex Hogard, and Michael and Matthew Spence. Pat is survived by her sister Mary Weech who has been her dearest friend and confidant since childhood; her loving nieces Helen Ronan and Janet Cody and nephew Jim Ronan; her sister Mary's boys, Jim and Doug; the many more close and caring nieces, nephews and extended family and her forever friend Florie Manasia. Pat will be remembered for her kind and loving heart and devotion to family and friends. She wanted us to send a special thanks to all who befriended her, extended a helping hand, made her laugh and most of all to those who loved her, for they eased her life's journey and brought her great joy. We wish to extend our deepest gratitude to the beautiful women of McLean Hospice who provided our dear mother with the most loving and gentle care at the end of her life's journey. We are forever grateful. Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Hayes Huling & Carmon Funeral Home of Granby has care of the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 9, 2020
