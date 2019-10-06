Home

Patricia Howard


1924 - 2019
Patricia Howard Obituary
Patricia (Edmunds) Howard, 95, wife of the late Raymond T. Howard, of West Hartford, died Friday, September 27, 2019 at her home. Born in Portland, ME., April 12, 1924, the daughter of the late Edward and Helen (Powers) Edmunds, she lived in Fort Fairfield, ME., and made her home in West Hartford since 1962. She was a graduate of Dana Hall School and Wellesley College. She is survived by her daughter, Amy Howard of West Hartford; her son Robert Howard and his wife Karen of Willington; two granddaughters, Tammy and Vicki; and two great grandchildren, Hunter and Preston. She was predeceased by her siblings, Powers, Perrin, Jeanine, and Phyllis. A memorial service will be celebrated on Saturday, October 12th at 11:00 a.m. in St. John's Episcopal Church, 679 Farmington Ave., West Hartford. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 6, 2019
