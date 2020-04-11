Home

John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Patricia (Bomba) Hurst, 86, of the Hurst Farm, Andover, CT, passed away on April 8, 2020 of natural causes. She was predeceased by James (2017), her husband of 61 years and their son Kevin (2015). Patricia is survived by her children and their spouses: Patricia Bascom (Robert) of Charleston, SC, Thomas Hurst (Shari) of Andover, Luciann Norton (John) of Hampton, Timothy Hurst of Chaplin, 22 granchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Patricia was a devout Catholic and will be buried with the sacraments of the Church. Because of the Corona Virus, funeral services will be private. Family and Friends, please pray for Patricia and her family. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 11, 2020
