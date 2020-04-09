Hartford Courant Obituaries
Patricia J. (Wesneski) Cutter, 77, of Ellington, beloved wife of the late Clifford Cutter, passed away on April 6, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Hartford, Patricia was the daughter of the late Stanley and Julia (Marusiewski) Wesneski. Pat is survived by her son, Michael Cutter; daughter, Karen Downey; three grandchildren, brother Robert Wesneski and sister-in-law Camille Wesneski. Services are private and will be at the family's convenience. Memorial donations in her honor may be made to Olive's Hope Pet Rescue, P.O. Box 286, Pleasanton, KS 66075 or to any other animal rescue organization. Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home of Granby is in care of the arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 9, 2020
