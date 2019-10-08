Home

Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
(860) 684-2538
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
Patricia J. Gilman, 72, of Stafford Springs, CT, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Johnson Memorial Hospital. She was born in Stafford Springs, CT, daughter of the late Edward and Lillian (Desloge) Gilman. Patti worked as a medical transcriptionist at Manchester Memorial Hospital for 35 years, and in her free time she enjoyed gardening. Patti is survived by her three sisters, Eleanor Mattesen and her husband Russell, Carol Covell and her husband Jim, and Laura Ott and her husband Gary; many nieces and nephews; and her faithful companion, Katie. She was predeceased by two sisters, Elizabeth Burrell and Mary Jane Upton. Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 10 A.M. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT. Burial will follow in St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs, CT. Calling hours are on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 5-7 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to Susan G. Komen, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 8, 2019
