Patricia Goodwin, a swinger of birches, departed this earth on July 11, 2020. She leaves us to go barefoot as early and late as possible, ride with the top down, talk to strangers, adopt all strays, and always note the first robin of spring as she did every year. 'Patsy Jane' was born, raised and explored West Hartford as the only daughter of F. Arthur Goodwin of Pugwash, Nova Scotia, and Sarah McConnell of Newtownforbes, Ireland. She was little sister and predeceased by her brother R. Wendell Goodwin, and big sister and survived by her brother Arthur V. Goodwin, "the Wee one." Pat graduated from Cushing Academy (1953), Pembroke / Brown University (B.A. Psy, 1957) and Univ. of Hartford (M.Ed., 1975.) She was dedicated to fostering independent and broad-minded youth, and to serve her community by helping others help themselves. Married in 1957, Pat moved with the Navy while working as a probation officer, guidance counselor, and teacher before taking time off to raise her two children, Victoria P. Landau of Fairfield, CT, and S. Prescott Landau of Ashburn, VA. Returning to work in Canton first in Real Estate, she found her passion and soul mate, Ray, working towards urban renewal through 'sweat equity' and home ownership in Hartford, CT. Known affectionately as the 'lady with the corn cob pipe', Pat loved to see change come through passion and pride, and found joy in helping anyone pursue their dreams, take risks, and choose the path less traveled. She equally loved the friends and fun she found later in life at the Canton Senior Center; what a flock, and even a rooster or two! Grandma Pat (or Gamma) was loved and cherished by her four grandchildren, Kate and Will Fain, and Vicky and Samantha Landau. She will forever be remembered for her love of poetry, cats, creative cuisine, gardening, birds, and all of nature as she lived and loved her life in the wilds of North Canton. If you can dream - and not make dreams your master; If you can think - and not make thoughts your aim; Yours is the Earth and everything that's in it. Thank you for sharing your beauty, your spirit and your passion with all of us who shared your life. While no services are planned, in remembrance, donations in Pat's name are welcome at the Roaring Brook Nature Center or the Canton Land Conservation Trust, both in Canton, CT.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store