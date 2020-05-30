Patricia Jane (Skoglund) Williard of Lecanto, FL passed away at her home with her loving family by her side on May 6, 2020 at the age of 71. Patricia was born in New Britain, CT on January 27, 1949 to the late Herbert Tag Skoglund, Jr and Victoria Ann (Jaslowski) Skoglund and was raised a devoted Catholic. She is a 1967 graduate of Pulaski Senior High School in New Britain, CT. On October 14, 1973 she married Lysle Williard with whom she shared 46 years of loving marriage. Lysle affectionately referred to Patricia as "Lovey". After marriage, the couple resided in New Britain, CT then moved to Plantsville, CT. In 1979 they chose to settle in Lebanon, CT where they would start a family and raise their two children, Calvin and Victoria. Patricia and her family enjoyed numerous yearly summer vacations to visit family in Western Pennsylvania and upstate New York. In 2006, Patricia and Lysle decided to make Florida their home. She had many different professions throughout her lifetime including working as a Receptionist, Waitress, Cosmetologist and Certified Nursing Assistant. She was also employed at Fafnir Bearing Company in New Britain, CT, Windham Memorial Hospital in Willimantic, CT and The Spa at Grand Lake in Lebanon, CT. Patricia was an extremely hard worker and liked to stay busy. In 2014 she retired from her job at Citrus Health and Rehabilitation Center in Inverness, FL. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking. She loved spending time with family, watching movies and had a tremendous love for all animals. She enjoyed attending numerous car shows throughout the state of Connecticut with her family. Patricia and her daughter always made Dunkin' their spot every week for coffee and donuts. She was a "Big Time" Beall's Department Store shopper and always fell in love with every item in the store. Her favorite television programs were Fast N' Loud, The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful and Nat Geo Wild. Patricia had been dealing with a serious, prolonged illness and her one regret was that she would have loved to have been able to travel and see more of the world. Never once did she complain about her illness and was a fighter until she took her final breath. Throughout it all she remained beautiful, courageous, kind, honest, generous and caring to everyone, even when some others failed to show her the same kind of love, support and respect during her final days. In addition to her husband Lysle, those left to mourn Patricia's passing include her daughter, Victoria Williard of Lecanto, FL; son, Calvin Williard of Beverly Hills, FL; brother, Donald Skoglund of Naples, FL; and brother in law, Russell Leonard of Plantsville, CT; and her 2 beloved Chihuahuas: Sadie and Lacy. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn (Skoglund) Leonard in 2018. Cremation with care is by the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store