Patricia Jean (Coughlin) Gineo, age 88, passed away at home in New Britain, CT on July 21, 2020. Pat was born May 27, 1932, in Hartford, CT. Her parents were the late Matthew Coughlin, Margaret Welles, and stepfather Arthur Welles. She attended Buckley High School, graduating in 1950. Pat was married to the late Salvatore Gineo, her husband of 68 years. She worked very hard throughout her lifetime, including at the Olympia Diner and Pratt and Whitney, all the while exemplifying the importance of a strong work ethic and the sacrifice necessary to nurture and raise her five children. These are just two of the core values she instilled in her family legacy. Without exception, she was the anchor that tied together the closely-knit family that she and her husband created and cherished. She strengthened the bonds of her family and offered wisdom and compassion during the countless years spent closely with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The strength of her legacy extended far beyond her family. Through the years, she established many deep-rooted friendships with her New Britain and Old Lyme neighbors, who have become family. She touched a seemingly endless number of hearts with her kind spirit and welcoming nature. Her homes were full of love, comfort, and traditions that remained constant for anyone who came through her doors. Most remembered and treasured will be the Sunday dinners and summers spent at the beloved family cottage in Old Lyme. You could always count on great food, drinks, laughs, and homemade cookies. Pat loved to be around people and looked forward to watching UConn Huskies basketball, her monthly "ladies' night" and going to The Maple Cafe every St. Patrick's Day. Her ultimate accomplishment in life was the joy and fulfillment of watching her family grow. She is survived by her five children and their spouses; Wayne and Ann Gineo, Donna and Dennis Goodrich, Gary Gineo, Linda and Bruce Larson, and Greg and Tammy Gineo. She is also survived by her twelve grandchildren; Keith, Greg, and Michael Goodrich, Thomas Larson and Jessica Gagliardi, Brian Gineo, Elizabeth Emmons, and Laura Carlson, Jonathan Gineo, and Nicole Garcarz, Christopher and Sarah Gineo. Also, she leaves her first cousins James and Fleurette Belote, the spouses of her grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren with three more on the way, extended family, and friends. Patricia was truly a remarkable woman, the perfect combination of strength, warmth, kindness, laughter, and love. Memories of her will last forever and she will be sorely missed by all whose lives she touched. Visitation hours, services, and burial will remain private for the immediate family, but others are welcome to a funeral liturgy which will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 10:00 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1755 Stanley St., New Britain. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association
