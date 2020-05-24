It is with great sadness that we announce that our Mom, Patricia N. Juers, 91 of West Hartford, wife of the late Ray M. Juers died peacefully on May 16th, 2020 at Hartford Hospital from Covid-19 complications. Pat was born July 30th, 1928 in Hartford the youngest child of the late Joseph and Mary (Harkin) Nolan. She was raised in Parkville, attended Our Lady of Sorrows Grammar School and graduated from Hartford Public High School in 1946. Pat went on to attend St. Francis School of Nursing and began a nursing career at McCook Hospital in Hartford. After her children were born, Pat began a second career as a bookkeeper for several Hartford area companies most notably Daniels Cadillac; Smith, Dorian & Berman Advertising and Rizzo Pool & Construction. Pat was an avid reader maintaining an extensive library of her own. She was a fashionista and a stickler for proper English, followed politics and enjoyed a well-made Manhattan. Pat loved to travel and especially enjoyed road trips to historic sites around the country, NYC for a Broadway show or just a Sunday drive to Abbot's for a lobster. She was an outstanding cook and baker making holiday, birthday and Sunday dinners extra special. Mom was proud of her Irish heritage and maintained her feisty Irish spirit and wit until the end. Pat is survived by her children, son Stephen (Laura Hollingsworth) Juers and daughters Sharon Juers and Debra (Bryan) Jansing. She also leaves her cherished grandchildren Eric (Danielle), Ian and Caleb Juers, Rachel (fiancé Ben), Corey and Chelsea Jansing and her great-grandson Pierson Juers. In addition, she leaves a niece, Barbara (Lou) Riccelli, her nephews Tom (Laurie), Jim (Holly) and Fr. Kevin Dillon, her sister-in-law Phyllis Juers of Illinois and extended members of the Nolan and Dillon families. Besides her husband and parents, Pat was predeceased by her siblings Joseph, Russell, Geraldine and Madeleine (Edward) Dillon. We wish to extend our thanks to the compassionate and caring staff at Hartford Hospital and we are forever grateful to the staff at Brookdale/Chatfield for the outstanding care they provided for Mom over the past two years with special thanks to Amanda Aaron who went above and beyond. Due to the present health concerns, there will be no services and burial at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford will be at the discretion of the family. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Pat never met a dog or cat that she didn't like so in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to an animal shelter of your choice, the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111 (cthumane.org) or the Alzheimer's Association Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489 (alz.org/ct).
Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.