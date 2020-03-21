|
Patricia Moylan Keney, 82, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020 in Hartford, CT. Pat spent the past few years of her life at Suffield by the River, an independent senior living community and had resided in Windsor Locks for over 50 years with her late husband Al before her move to Suffield. Pat was a wonderful loving mother and grandmother. She was also an accomplished artist and loved days at the "beach" whether in St. Maarten, the CT shoreline or in her backyard pool. Large family gatherings at her WL home with Pat's lasagna will forever be cherished by her ever growing family. Pat is survived by her five children: Kim Boissionneault and her husband Rick and grandchildren Jeanine(Brian), Patricia(Darrell) and Nick; Karen Godbout and her husband Denis and grandchildren Jeremiah and Melissa; Lisa Rarus and her husband Andy and grandchildren Meredith(Daley) and Drew; Alison Johnson who made her home with Pat in Suffield , CT and grandchildren Ryan, Megan, and Shelby and her only son Alan T. Keney and his wife Michelle and grandchildren Shane (Erica) and Alexa . She also leaves six great grandchildren Austin, Sierra, Avery, Isabella, Scarlett and Emerson. She is also survived by Al's sister Elaine Burnham her husband Walter and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her late husband Al, Pat was predeceased by her brother William Moylan Jr., her son in law Freddie Johnson Sr., her grandson Freddie Johnson Jr. and her great granddaughter Makayla Greene. Pat was born in Hartford CT on November 15, 1937, the only daughter of William F. Moylan and Catherine Dolan Moylan. She graduated from Hartford Public High School class of 1955 and in 1959 married her HPHS classmate Al Keney. Pat spent her early adult life serving as a wonderful mom to her twin daughters Karen and Kim and shortly thereafter, Lisa. Within a few years Alison and Alan were born, and this was truly a full-time job. Even with large family responsibilities, Pat was active in town and state democratic politics and served on the Windsor Locks DEMOCRATIC town committee for many years. She enjoyed working on the election campaigns of many local DEMOCRATIC politicians. She was a cheerleading coach for the town's youth football team. Once she returned to the work force after a stint at UTC, she made her way back into the political arena taking a position at the CT State Capitol working in house speaker Tom Ritter's office where she loved being part of the action. She retired from the State of CT. Due to the current public health crisis, Pat's services and burial at St. Mary's cemetery will be private for immediate family. A memorial Mass and celebration of Pat's life including an exhibit of her artwork will be held in the late spring or as soon as this crisis has passed. The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to all the healthcare professionals that assisted mom over the years as her health declined. A special thanks to nursing staff at SBTR, McLean visiting nurses, the staff at St. Francis hospital including nephew Paul, and especially our sister Alison Johnson who allowed mom to live a private independent life by caring for her everyday in her home. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Windsor Locks Funeral home at www.windsorlocksfuneral home.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 21, 2020