Patricia L. Fusco
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Lee Fusco (Kimshel) 87, born June 9, 1932 in Hartford, CT. passed away on May 23, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Anthony and Rose Kimshel. She survived by her loving husband of 67 years Nicholas R. Fusco Sr. She also survived by her children Nicholas Fusco Jr and wife Jeannine, Brian Fusco and wife Sara, Dawn Kruger and husband Daniel and Paul Fusco and wife Christine. Pat enjoyed spending time with her 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Pat also leaves behind her sister in law Marion Fusco. She was predeceased by her 3 brothers Donald, Leonard and David Kimshel along with her brother in law Ralph N. Fusco. Patricia graduated Buckley High School Hartford in 1950. She worked as a bookkeeper for Concepts Advertising and Cedar Hill Cemetery. Pat enjoyed volunteering for the Veterans at the Newington VA Hospital. Her friends and family will always remember her kindness, cheerful nature and generous heart. For online condolences please visit Neptune Cremation Services. The family will plan a celebration of her life this summer.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neptune Society - Hartford
3153 Berlin Turnpike
Newington, CT 06111
8605668495
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 28, 2020
Sorry for your loss to you and your family Nick. Donna McKenzie
DONNA MCKENZIE
May 27, 2020
Pat was a wonderful neighbor and friend. We had many wonderful times together. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family. Blessings Dianna and John
Dianna and John Orvis
May 27, 2020
Keith and I and Sue have you all in our hearts at this time. Thinking of you all with great love. Ruth, Sue, Keith
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved