Patricia Lee Fusco (Kimshel) 87, born June 9, 1932 in Hartford, CT. passed away on May 23, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Anthony and Rose Kimshel. She survived by her loving husband of 67 years Nicholas R. Fusco Sr. She also survived by her children Nicholas Fusco Jr and wife Jeannine, Brian Fusco and wife Sara, Dawn Kruger and husband Daniel and Paul Fusco and wife Christine. Pat enjoyed spending time with her 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Pat also leaves behind her sister in law Marion Fusco. She was predeceased by her 3 brothers Donald, Leonard and David Kimshel along with her brother in law Ralph N. Fusco. Patricia graduated Buckley High School Hartford in 1950. She worked as a bookkeeper for Concepts Advertising and Cedar Hill Cemetery. Pat enjoyed volunteering for the Veterans at the Newington VA Hospital. Her friends and family will always remember her kindness, cheerful nature and generous heart. For online condolences please visit Neptune Cremation Services. The family will plan a celebration of her life this summer.



