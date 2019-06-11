|
|
Funeral services in celebration of the life of Patricia L. Shorey, wife of Gilbert T. Shorey, who passed away on April 23, 2019, will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Lamson Funeral Home, 7 Lee Rd, Lincoln, ME. Committal will follow at St. Matthew Cemetery, West Enfield. Family and friends may gather prior to the service, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlainvilleFuneralHome.com or www.LamsonFH.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 11, 2019