Patricia Lucille Violette "Patty Lou", 90 of Amston, and formerly of West Hartford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital after a brief illness. Born June 24, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Caroline (Savage) Graziadio. Patricia was a 1948 graduate of the American School for the Deaf in West Hartford. Her love of fashion, design, and style led her to a career at G. Fox & Co. where she worked for many years in the alteration department. In 1972 she changed career paths and began working for the United Parcel Service, until her retirement in 1995. Patricia will be forever loved and remembered by her daughter and son-in law Carol Miranda-Lang and Robert Lang and her granddaughter Ashley Elizabeth-Lang all of Amston; Patty also leaves behind her many cousins who she remembered fondly, as well as her very dear friends; and numerous other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her daughter Susan A. Violette, and her former husband Clement A. Violette, Jr. Walk through calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 24, from 9 to 10 AM at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home 167 Old Hartford Road, Colchester, CT 06415, followed by a graveside service at the Rose Hill Memorial Park in Rocky Hill, CT. The family wishes to thank the dedicated medical professionals for their assistance, compassion and care during her brief illness.