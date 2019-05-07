Home

Patricia Lemieux Obituary
With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Patricia Lemieux, 70, of Windsor. "Patty" passed away peacefully at home on May 1, 2019, Patty is preceded by her loving husband Raymond Lemieux. She is survived by her three daughters, Kathaleen Bean, Melissa Hoyt and Gerri-Ann Garrelick and her siblings, Debra Wilk, Jeff Nickerson and Joel Pine. Patty leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. For a full obituary please visit abbey cremation.com and go to their obituary page.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 7, 2019
