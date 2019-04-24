Lynch, Patricia A. (NEE HENIGIN), born March 14, 1943, passed this life in peace on April 22, 2019. She is survived by her beloved family: husband Joseph L. Lynch; children Stefanie (Lynch) Wood, Elizabeth (Lynch) McCarthy, and Nathaniel Lynch; as well as sons-in-law Alan Wood, Jr., Kevin McCarthy, and daughter-in-law Danielle (Boulay) Lynch; grandchildren Aislinn and Seamus Oates; step-grandchildren Joshua, Andrew, Nicholas, and Erin Wood, and step-great-grandchildren Balin, Chloe, and Owen Wood.Patricia loved and appreciated the gift of life and all it entailed, dedicating hers primarily to the service of others; in this she found true joy and happiness. She was a teacher for forty-two years, principally of English literature and writing, during which time she aided in the publishing of yearbooks, newspapers, and writing journals. Writing poetry was the way in which her own heart chose to speak; she published a chapbook of her own work. Over the course of her career, she developed educational cultural programs and taught both summer creative writing and enrichment writing programs in several schools.Dearest of all to her was the service Patricia could render others in the development and nurturing of their spiritual lives. She served her Church as a catechist and a trainer of catechists, as well as an author of spiritual programs aligned with the Catholic Church's Renew movement to enhance the "full-family" experience of that program. Patricia enjoyed many years as a church choir member, an intercessory prayer group facilitator, and as a member of many Scriptural and contemplative prayer groups. She developed retreat material herself and presented retreats in homes, parishes, and local retreat-focused establishments. She was humbled to serve as a Eucharistic minister and as a para-liturgist at local nursing homes. In later years, Patricia crocheted prayer shawls for the sick, with every stitch being an intercessory prayer for blessings on the shawls' recipients.Patricia loved and cherished her beloved husband and three children as gifts with which God entrusted her. Her nine early years in religious life were her answer to her deep desire to serve God and set her firmly on her path. The words she wanted to be remembered by were that "she loved and she tried." May she rest in peace in the Lord.Her family will receive guests at the Vincent Funeral Home, 880 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury on Friday, April 26th from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:00 AM on Saturday, April 27th at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 265 Stratton Brook Road in West Simsbury. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield. Please visit Patricia's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary