Patricia Marie (Belanger) Colter, 60, of Manchester, formerly of Plainville, died following a brief battle with brain cancer on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the home of her devoted daughter. She now joins her beloved husband, Richard, who predeceased her in 2009.Born in Fort Kent, ME on January 19, 1959, she was one of five children to the late Theophile and Marie (Pinette) Belanger. Raised in New Britain, she attended local schools, and settled in Plainville with Richard where they raised their family, to which she was utterly dedicated. Pat was a well-known and much adored face at the Wheeler Family YMCA where she spent close to 20 years as one of their membership service coordinators. Remembered for her kindheartedness towards everyone she met, she will be greatly missed by those she loved so dearly.She is survived by her daughter, Nicole Colter-Polchies and her husband, David of Manchester; and was the loving "Derr" to her three granddaughters, Caedon, Makenna, and Raylen; her companion, David Stebbins; her nephew who was like a son to her, David Belanger of Limestone, ME; and her church family and the Tuesday Ladies at the United Methodist Church.Pat enjoyed the beauty of nature and would love to be surrounded by flowers.Funeral services in celebration of Pat's life will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville, with the Reverend Stephen Volpe officiating. All are invited to gather before the service, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Committal will follow at West Cemetery. Family and friends may gather on (appropriate to her personality, April Fools Day) Monday, April 1, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlainvilleFuneralHome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 28, 2019