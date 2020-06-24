Patricia M. Conran
1930 - 2020
Patricia M. Conran, 90, of Hartford, passed away peacefully at her home Monday, June 22, 2020. Born March 23, 1930 in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Marcella Marley. She won a New York City wide singing contest in her late teens. She graduated from Fordham University and got an advanced degree from the Fordham School of Social Service. Patricia married Edward V. Conran in 1958 and accompanied him for several Army assignments. She worked in several related fields of Social Work, from the elderly, the native Alaskan families to the mentally challenged citizens in Connecticut. Patricia was an active member of the Cathedral of St. Joseph for over 40 years, serving in many leadership rolls including Pro-Life, Eucharistic Ministry, and Funeral Ministry. She also served as President of St. Agnes Guild for over two years. Patricia leaves her beloved husband, Edward, to whom she was married for 62 grand and glorious years, and two sons who were a joy in her life, Gregory and his wife, Marina, and Christopher and his wife, Robin, three grandchildren of whom she was enormously proud, Catarina, Andrew and Caelan, her older brother, Gene and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by one brother. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 180 Farmington Ave., Hartford on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 8:30-9:30am. Funeral procession from The Ahern Funeral Home will be at 9:30am followed by the Funeral Liturgy in the Cathedral of St. Joseph, 140 Farmington Ave., Hartford at 10:00am. Private family burial will take place at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Family Institute of Connecticut, 77 Buckingham Street, Hartford, CT 06106. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 24, 2020.
