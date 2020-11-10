Patricia Marie (D'Arcy) Gay, 81, of St. Petersburg Florida, formerly of Tolland, Connecticut, passed away on November 6th, 2020. She was the wife of Donald Gay and the daughter of the late Agnes G. (Foley) and Blaine E. D'Arcy Sr. She is survived by her children, Louis Drzewiecki of Delray Beach, Florida; Diane and Michael Luba, James Drzewiecki and Sheila Dunne, Michael and Pamela Drzewiecki of Connecticut; her grandchildren Brian, Kevin, Jennifer, Alec, Emma, Sean, Darci and Raygan; her sister Charlotte Conchieri and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind many beloved friends in the Bay Pines condominium community and her very special granddog, Maggie. She was predeceased by her son, Peter Drzewiecki, and her brother Blaine E. D'Arcy, Jr. Patricia retired from The Hartford and enjoyed gardening, spending time with her family and friends and was a fan of the UConn Huskies ladies basketball team. She was so much fun to be with and will be truly missed. To honor Patricia's wishes, a private Celebration of Life was held. Contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, a charity she supported.