Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toomey-O'Brien Funeral Home
1043 Westfield Street
West Springfield, MA 01089
(413) 732-2278
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Toomey-O'Brien Funeral Home
1043 Westfield Street
West Springfield, MA 01089
View Map
Liturgy
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Church
47 Pine St.
West Springfield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia M. Griffin


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia M. Griffin Obituary
Patricia M. Griffin, "Aunt Pat", 88, passed away Friday Jan. 10, 2020. She was born Oct. 15, 1931 to the late Simon and Annette Griffin. Pat was a graduate of Fitchburg State and the University of Hartford. She was a certified reading consultant and was a teacher in the Enfield School System and also taught in Chicopee. Pat loved to travel. She traveled all over the world, Australia, all over Europe, but her favorite place was Aruba. Pat was a prolific cross stitcher. She volunteered for several years at the Big E in the craft building and won several awards. She also volunteered for over 30 years at the gift shop in Baystate Hospital before retiring in 2000. Pat was an active member in her parish Sacred Heart Church in Enfield, CT., where she served as past president and treasurer of the Women's Club, was also a past president and treasurer of her condo association and was a charter member and first president of the ADK Society. She was predeceased by her sister Jane Bryant in 2004. Pat leaves her niece; Judy Cote and husband Thomas, with whom she lived with in W. Spfld., along with nephews James Bryant and his wife Allison of Windsor, MA., John Bryant of Prince Edward Island., Jeffrey Bryant and his wife Janet of Louisville, KY and Jay Bryant of Snohomish, WA., along with great nieces and nephews; Brian and his wife Maureen, Michael and his wife Ashley and their children Madison and Hannah; Somerset, Paige and her husband Doug and their children Thomas and Austin, Paisley and Piper, Christopher and his wife Kelley and their daughter Violet; Timothy and Jenny. Calling Hours will be held WEDS from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the TOOMEY-O'BRIEN FUNERAL HOME, 1043 WESTFIELD ST., followed by an 11 AM Liturgy of Christian Burial in St. Thomas Church, 47 Pine St., W. Spfld. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Toomey-O'Brien Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -