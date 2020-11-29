1/1
Patricia M. Parsons
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness to announce the death of our mother Patricia May Parsons (Erickson) on November 21, 2020. She was born on March 30, 1936 to the late Arthur and Dorothy Erickson of Boston MA. She is also predeceased by her husband Bernard J. Parsons. She moved to Hartford, CT when she was 4 years old and remained here all her life. Our mother was a great baker and cook. She loved to throw parties and holiday gatherings when we were young. She also excelled in sewing and just about any craft that she touched. She spoke ASL fluently and often would help interpret out in the community, she learned at an early age because both of her sisters were part of the deaf community. She leaves behind her 5 children: Brian Parsons and wife Nancy (East Hartford), Sean Parsons (Rockville), Linda Rollins and husband Dave (West Hartford), Brenda Douglas (Thomaston), Noreen Smedick and husband Bruce (Newington), 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her sisters Joyce Allaire (Bangor, ME) and Dorothy Nash (Alexandria, VA). The family would like to thank the staff and nurses of Riverside Nursing home that took excellent care of our mother and Hospice of CT. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later time due to the Covid restrictions. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford, CT. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopoeh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
8605689420
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 28, 2020
Brian, Sean, Linda, Brenda & Noreen
I’m so sorry that for the loss of your Mother & Grandmother to your children.
Mrs Parsons you were a great neighbor & friend back on Ledger St you & my mom were always together having ice coffee either at your house or my house in the hot summer days. Those were the best days ever. Now you & my mom can have ice coffee again in heaven. You’ll be missed by all of us.
With Love, Josephine
Josephine Toscano Signorello
Friend
November 29, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved