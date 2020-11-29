Brian, Sean, Linda, Brenda & Noreen

I’m so sorry that for the loss of your Mother & Grandmother to your children.

Mrs Parsons you were a great neighbor & friend back on Ledger St you & my mom were always together having ice coffee either at your house or my house in the hot summer days. Those were the best days ever. Now you & my mom can have ice coffee again in heaven. You’ll be missed by all of us.

With Love, Josephine

Josephine Toscano Signorello

Friend