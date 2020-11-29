It is with great sadness to announce the death of our mother Patricia May Parsons (Erickson) on November 21, 2020. She was born on March 30, 1936 to the late Arthur and Dorothy Erickson of Boston MA. She is also predeceased by her husband Bernard J. Parsons. She moved to Hartford, CT when she was 4 years old and remained here all her life. Our mother was a great baker and cook. She loved to throw parties and holiday gatherings when we were young. She also excelled in sewing and just about any craft that she touched. She spoke ASL fluently and often would help interpret out in the community, she learned at an early age because both of her sisters were part of the deaf community. She leaves behind her 5 children: Brian Parsons and wife Nancy (East Hartford), Sean Parsons (Rockville), Linda Rollins and husband Dave (West Hartford), Brenda Douglas (Thomaston), Noreen Smedick and husband Bruce (Newington), 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her sisters Joyce Allaire (Bangor, ME) and Dorothy Nash (Alexandria, VA). The family would like to thank the staff and nurses of Riverside Nursing home that took excellent care of our mother and Hospice of CT. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later time due to the Covid restrictions. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford, CT. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopoeh.com