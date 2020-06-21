Patricia Maguire
Patricia "Patsy" Maguire, 92, beloved wife of the late Lincoln Maguire, of West Hartford passed away on May 29, 2020. Born in the Bronx, to Harry and Susan Smythe she met her husband Lincoln and they moved several times before settling in West Hartford. There they raised their children; Ellen (James) Martinelli, John Maguire, Gerrilin (Steven) Haynes, Lincoln Maguire and Tricia (Paul) McVeety. Patsy was a very intelligent woman who loved puzzles, scrabble, Mah Jong and any games that would allow her to exercise her mind. She was also a woman who was classy, she loved trips to the City, which was always a place that could be best described as "part of her DNA", champagne, figure skating, she adored Clark Gable and especially Gone with the Wind, and being with her friends walking at Westfarms. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life, in addition to her children she is survived by her 9 grandchildren; Christopher, Nicholas, and Daniel Martinelli, Steven and John Haynes, Jackie and Kristen Maguire, Patrick and Cate McVeety as well as two great grandchildren, Andrew and Alyssa Martinelli. The strength and love she showed as a mother, grandmother and great grandmother will be her greatest legacy. She was laid to rest in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, New York with her husband in a private service. RIP Patsy you are loved and will be missed, and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand. Molloy Funeral Home had care of arrangements.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
