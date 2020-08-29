1/
Patricia Majkowski
1949 - 2020
Patricia (Braithwaite) Majkowski, 70, of Cromwell, beloved wife of Ronald Majkowski, died Tuesday August 25, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. She was born in Irvington, NJ, daughter of the late James and Olga (Temple) Braithwaite. Patricia was most recently employed as a manger with Storage USA. In addition to her husband, Patricia is survived by her sons, Drew Majkowski and his wife Tambri of Burlington, Matthew Majkowski and his wife Johanna of Bristol, brother, Dean Braithwaite and his wife Nancy of Long Valley, NJ, two grandchildren, Paige and Ava, and two nephews, Robert and Stephen Braithwaite. Funeral services are private. Biega Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. Those who wish may send memorial donations to American Lung Association in CT, 45 Ash St, East Hartford, CT 06108. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
