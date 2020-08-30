1/
Patricia Markie
1950 - 2020
Patricia (Cheney) Markie, 69, of Avon, Wife of "Ted" Alcide Markie, passed away on August 26, 2020 at Amberwoods of Farmington. Born on September 25, 1950 in Morrisville, VT, she was the daughter of the late George and Joyce (Fayton) Cheney. Patricia graduated from Morrisville High School in VT and soon after moved to CT. She worked for Farmington Savings Bank as a Bank Teller for many years. She had five dogs and a cat thought out her life and loved each one immensely. Patricia was a kind, loving person and will be missed by her family and friends, especially her husband of 35 years, Ted. Besides her husband, she leaves two stepdaughters Tammy Talboom of Glastonbury, CT and Cindy Ellis of Burlington, CT; two brothers David and Brian Cheney both of Morrisville, VT, and several nieces and nephews. Patricia was predeceased by her brothers Larry and Robert Cheney. There are no services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. DuPont Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dupont Funeral Home
25 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 582-8129
