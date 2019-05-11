Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home - Wethersfield
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
(860) 563-9999
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia McCarthy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia McCarthy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia McCarthy Obituary
Patricia McCarthy (Eliman) left my world on April, 25, 2019 after losing her life to cancer. Patricia leaves her daughter, Catherine M. Rae (McCarthy) and her most loved daughter in law, Linda J. LoPresto. Patricia was predeceased by twins, Patricia and Michael, who left us after only a few days of life. Patricia spent many years missing her best friends, Lee, Judy and Ruth who predeceased her. Patricia was a state of Connecticut retiree, her career of 30 plus years included DCF and DSS. Patricia was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, and graduated from the University of Massachusetts. She was a superb pianist, and extremely gifted artist. Patricia was a Democrat, who would gladly take others to vote on election days, but only those who were also Democrats. Patricia was an avid Red Sox fan and would love to talk to Linda about who was first in the standings as Linda is a Yankees fan. Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Wethersfield, has been entrusted with Patricia's funeral arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now