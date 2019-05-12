Patricia L. (Sobol) McDermott, 52 of Trumbull, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. She was born on March 15, 1967 to Anthony and Viola (Houle) Sobol.Patricia is survived by her sons, Jack and Dylan; former husband Dermot McDermott of Milford; her Mother Viola of Tolland; and her four brothers; Anthony Sobol III and his wife Diane of New Mexico, Paul Sobol and Margaret Sheng of South Carolina, Michael Sobol and his wife Lynn of Coventry, Gary Sobol and his wife Jane of Stafford and her sister-in-law Marilyn Sobol of Burlington. She was predeceased by her father Anthony and her brother Donald. Patricia also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.After graduating from Bolton High School, she attended Yale University and earned a degree in Economics. Patty worked in the financial industry as a Managing Director in Private Banking. She had many gifts and talents, one of which was her love of music. In her younger days, she was a member of a Fife and Drum Corps, traveling to many competitions and parades throughout Connecticut. One of her favorite accomplishments was that she learned to play the bagpipes.Patty's generosity and devotion will be remembered and appreciated as she always found time to volunteer for many charitable causes and nonprofit organizations. Patricia was also a staunch and unabashed supporter of her Yale Bulldogs and Boston Red Sox's. A memorial service will be held on May 25th at noon at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester, CT. Family and friends may call at the funeral home before the service from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Rose of Lima Church in Newtown, CT on June 22nd at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a scholarship fund for sons Jack and Dylan at:www.gofundme.com/jack-and-dylan-mcdermott-scholarship-fund. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 12, 2019