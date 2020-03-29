|
Patti passed peacefully Sunday night, March 22, 2020 at her home in Mystic after a battle with lung cancer. Survived by her husband, James F. III, (Jay), mother, Faith Mackesson of West Hartford and Mystic, sister, Adrienne Dubois and many nieces, nephews and grand - nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Stanley Mackesson of West Hartford and her sister, Sandra Kaleita of Willsborough NY. Patti graduated from Hall High School in West Hartford in 1969 and attended Casanovia College and Central CT State College. Patti was the first female general manager at the 178 store grocery chain, First National Stores. She was promoted to customer service manager for the chain in 1975, reporting directly to the president. Moving to CT in 1987, she directed the international customer service department and retail operation for Mystic Color Lab until they closed. Patti started her real estate career at Coldwell Banker, earning many honors for excellence until her passing. Patti was an active member of the Mystic Chamber of Commerce and a founding member of the Mariner Art Guild. Patti was past president of the Mystic Lions Club and received numerous accolades including the prestigious Knights of the Blind award, the highest honor available to a lion. DUE TO THE CORONA VIRUS THERE WILL BE NO CELEBRATION OF LIFE AT THIS TIME.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 29, 2020