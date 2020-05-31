Patricia Misko
NEW BRITAIN- Patricia "Trish" (Rabis) Misko was taken all too quickly on May 14, 2020 in New Britain, the city of her birth. She was the daughter of the late Martin and Mary (Konefal) Rabis. She was the mother of Brian Misko and Kimberly (Joseph) Cote; grandmother of children Kristopher Joseph Cote, Jakob Charles Cote and Katelyn Elizabeth Cote; sister of Martin (Loris) Rabis, Kristine (John) Frick. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held for friends and family at a later date. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home in Wolcott has been entrusted with Patricia's care. For online condolences, please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the CT Veterans Memorial at www.cthonorsvets.org

Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
690 Woodtick Road
Wolcott, CT 06716-2519
(203) 879-2246
