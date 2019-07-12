Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Nedjoika
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Nedjoika

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Nedjoika Obituary
Patricia Nedjoika, 76 of East Hartford, CT passed away on Saturday, June 23 after a brief stay at Glastonbury Health Care Center. She is survived by her daughter, Jayne (Kasmar) Cormier and sons Edward, Kirt and Michael Kasmar, Brothers Robert (Mary) Nedjoika and Richard (Terry) Nedjoika, Sister Evann (Mark) Zlotkowski and seven grandchildren. Per her request there were no services held. Her family would like to thank all the healthcare professionals at Glastonbury Health Care Center and especially Nurse Marci From Athena Health Care. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to the .
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.