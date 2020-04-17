|
|
It is with deep sorrow that we note the unexpected passing of Patricia P. Theroux, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, at Hartford Hospital on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Patricia was a long-term resident of Coventry, Connecticut. She was born in Providence, Rhode Island on November 19, 1946, to John and Helen Ward, nee Borkowski, and was the oldest of four children. She grew up and attended school in Providence and was a 1964 graduate of St. Patrick's High School. She leaves behind to mourn her loss, her husband Len (Leonard) of over 50 years, and two daughters and their husbands, and a granddaughter; Stephanie M. and Darren Mawdsley and daughter Anna Catherine of Newington, CT; and Christine L. and Maurice Moriarty of Manchester, CT. She also leaves her sister Linda Ward of Wethersfield, CT; brother Michael Ward and wife Anna of Pawtucket, RI; and brother John Ward, also of Pawtucket, RI. Patricia was a strong and determined woman, and was also very loving and deeply loyal to family and friends alike. She relished the role of motherhood and was deeply devoted to her daughters and granddaughter. She believed it was important to the development of her daughters to be a stay-at-home mom, and only resumed working outside the home when her daughters were in high school. She held several different positions, but most enjoyed working with children in a day care center for a number of years. Later in life, when faced with the major health challenge of ovarian cancer, Patricia confronted her disease with grace, fortitude and perseverance, and was an inspiration to those around her. She exemplified stoical determination to the many trials and setbacks encountered during the course of her illness. She never wavered, she never faltered. The words of A. A. Milne can best describe her courageous spirit during this time: "You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. But the most important thing is, even if we're apart…I'll always be with you." Patricia had a strong sense of intuition and, at times, felt she had a somewhat psychic ability. At some point, and for some reason prior to her diagnosis of metastatic ovarian cancer in November 2016, Patricia wrote the following words for her own obituary: "Composed by Pat Theroux who passed away on Tuesday March 31, 2020." "I've come to the end of my journey here on earth. I'd like to tell you that I've had a pretty good 73 years here. I was born on November 19, 1946 in Providence, Rhode Island to the late John and Helen Ward. In September, 1969, I married my love, Len. In 1970, our daughter Stephanie was born, followed by our other daughter, Chrissy, in February 1974. I absolutely loved being a Mom. Each year was packed with precious moments, moments I will always be thankful for. What makes you strong is family and friends, the people who stand with you, are there for you, and more importantly, you are there for them. All that combined makes you who you are. Add to that your own individual brand of you. I'll miss not being here with you, especially my husband, Len; loving children Stephanie and Darren Mawdsley, Christine and Mo Moriarty; my precious and light of my life, my granddaughter Anna Catherine Mawdsley; my sister Linda Ward; my brothers Michael and Jack Ward; my friend[s] Linda Kelly and Pat Daniel. Enjoy your life; do something every day that makes you laugh, makes you happy. Make a difference; be kind to others and yourself; and don't waste time with negative feelings, as that will crowd out what you truly can achieve. I'm cheering for all of you. Love you all to pieces, always and forever. We may not have tomorrow, but we had yesterday. Memories are forever. So if you are missing me, just close your eyes, think of me and I'll be there." The family wishes to express its deepest appreciation to Patricia's oncologist, Dr. Madhavi Gorusu and the entire staff at Starling physicians for their kind and compassionate care of Patricia during the last three plus years of her illness, especially her oncology nurses Kristen and Katie. We also express our gratitude to Patricia's nurse and companion, Heather Rodgers, for her devoted and loving service for the last two years. Due to the current coronavirus epidemic, and in respect for Patricia's wishes, there will be no public calling hours. A memorial service honoring Patricia's life will be planned for some future time when the threat of coronavirus has subsided. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia's memory may be made to one of her favorite charities: Autism Families Connecticut, PO Box 370162, West Hartford, CT 06137 (www.autismfamiliesct.org); or, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (). Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 17, 2020