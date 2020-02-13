Home

Patricia Parry Gustafson
136 South Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107
860-521-4400
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Covenant Congregational Church
1 Westminster Drive
West Hartford, CT
View Map
Patricia Parry Gustafson

Patricia Parry Gustafson Obituary
Patricia Parry Gustafson, of West Hartford passed away on February 9, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born in Hartland, Wisconsin to Willard and Julliette Parry. She moved to West Hartford and married Carl Victor Gustafson on July 16, 1949. They were married for 62 years before his passing. She leaves a son, Carl P. Gustafson and his wife Jacquelyn of West Hartford and a daughter, Gail G. Osland of Avon. She also leaves 3 grandchildren, Eric Gustafson of West Hartford, Kirsten Osland of New York City and Kelly Osland of Avon, CT and 4 great grandchildren. She was employed at Universal Electric for 25 years. She was an active member of the Covenant Congregational Church, West Hartford throughout her life and served on several boards and sang in the church choir. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, gardening and baking. Most of all she loved her family and was a devoted friend. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 22nd at 10:00 am at the Covenant Congregational Church, 1 Westminster Drive, West Hartford, CT 06107. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family wishes to thank all of the friends, family and caregivers for the wonderful care and companionship she received. Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, West Hartford has care of arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 13, 2020
