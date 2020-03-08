Home

Patricia Pucci


1948 - 2020
Patricia Pucci Obituary
Patricia Pucci passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital, after a brief illness. She was born February 17, 1948 to the late Walter and Katherine (Fanizzie) Pucci in New Britain. She was a graduate of Plainville High School. Earned a bachelor and master degree at Central Connecticut State College. She retired from teaching at East Hartford High School and Glastonbury's School District. She loved watching UCONN girls' basketball games, bowling in a league and visit friends down at the shore during the summer. Our Aunt Patty leaves behind her nieces and nephew along with their spouses, Deborah Kantor of Torrington, Thomas Allen of Torrington and Jessica Cawley of Stonington. Her grand-niece and nephews Phineas, Elijah, Julian, MeKhai, Declan and Teagan all of Stonington. Her brother-in-law's, Gerald Allen and Dean Esposti of Plainville. Her Aunt Rose Fanizzie of Bloomfield and many cousins and friends. Besides her parents she was predeceased by both of her sisters, Kathleen Allen and Roxanne Esposti of Plainville. A memorial service is being planned for Friday, April 10, 2020, 2pm to 5pm at 30 Peach Orchard Hill Rd, Plainville, CT. For more information, please contact [email protected]
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 8, 2020
