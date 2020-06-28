Patricia R. "Trish" Wilson-Rivera
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia "Trish" Rose Wilson-Rivera, 57, of Hartford, beloved wife of Angel Richard Rivera, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Born in Hartford, October 6, 1962, daughter of the late Robert John Wilson and Patricia (Richi) Congelosi of Windsor, she was raised there and graduated from Bulkeley High School in 1980. She worked in banking and mortgage processing at Northeast Savings, Countrywide, Bank of America, and lastly at Carrington Mortgage in Windsor. Besides her husband and mother, she leaves two sisters Christina Wilson of Windsor and Jennifer Wilson of New Hampshire. Trish touched many lives especially children who thought of her as an Aunt. Her family will receive friends Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 5-8 PM at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 11 AM Directly at St. Damien of Molokai Parish- St Gabriel's Church, 379 Broad Street, Windsor. Burial will follow in Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery. Contributions may be made to either the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association. For directions or condolences, please visit her obituary at www.carmonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Damien of Molokai Parish- St Gabriel's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 28, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved