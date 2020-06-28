Patricia "Trish" Rose Wilson-Rivera, 57, of Hartford, beloved wife of Angel Richard Rivera, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Born in Hartford, October 6, 1962, daughter of the late Robert John Wilson and Patricia (Richi) Congelosi of Windsor, she was raised there and graduated from Bulkeley High School in 1980. She worked in banking and mortgage processing at Northeast Savings, Countrywide, Bank of America, and lastly at Carrington Mortgage in Windsor. Besides her husband and mother, she leaves two sisters Christina Wilson of Windsor and Jennifer Wilson of New Hampshire. Trish touched many lives especially children who thought of her as an Aunt. Her family will receive friends Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 5-8 PM at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 11 AM Directly at St. Damien of Molokai Parish- St Gabriel's Church, 379 Broad Street, Windsor. Burial will follow in Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery. Contributions may be made to either the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association. For directions or condolences, please visit her obituary at www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 28, 2020.