Patricia Redmond Cotter, 90, died peacefully at her home in Old Saybrook, surrounded by her loving family on August 12, 2020. Daughter of the late Anna Roche Redmond and Patrick Redmond, she was born in New Rochelle, New York. Patricia was the widow of her beloved husband, William F. Cotter. They shared 49 loving years together. Her survivors include William P. Cotter of Niantic, Patricia A. Cotter of Westbrook, and Jeanne Marie and husband Brian Horton of West Hartford. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, James and Gloria Redmond of Walnut Creek, CA. She was predeceased by her son, Thomas Matthew Cotter; and her sister, Catherine Murphy. She was also predeceased by her sister-in-law, Jean Dooner. Pat was a lifelong learner and at the age of 70, graduated with honors, earning her degree from Middlesex Community College. Patricia was first-born generation from Ireland and was enamored with her Irish heritage. She was an avid student of Irish History and enjoyed her travels to Ireland with her husband, Bill. Pat held various part time positions, including Consolidated Edison (Con Ed), the former Connecticut National Bank and The Saybrook Press. She was an avid volunteer in the local school system, youth activities and church groups. Pat met with the same Bridge Group for over 40 years. In her later years, she enjoyed meeting with the Fenwood Bible Study Group and taking walks with her Fenwood neighbors and friends. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, James Cotter Kidd and his wife Elizabeth of Portland, Maine, Mary Elizabeth Kidd and her beloved Casey Buchholz of Amherst, Mass. and Owen William Cotter of Waterford. She leaves behind her loving nieces, nephew, and many friends whom will miss her dearly. The family would like to thank her Care Giver, Grace Simmonds, she is simply amazing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 14 Prospect Street, Essex on August 19th at 10:30am. Burial will follow at the Riverside Cemetery, Sheffield Street in Old Saybrook. To share a memory of Patricia or send a condolence to her family, please visit www.rwwfh.com
. Arrangements are in the care of the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook.